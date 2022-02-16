Tech News

Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB: the box of essences

By: Brian Adam

Cases like this Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB are an excellent reminder that if we seek excellence in a PC we should not focus on components and neglecting an element as important as it is, precisely, the one that will contain said selection, and that you must provide the appropriate environment for them. Nobody would think of putting a Ferrari engine in a plastic car, right? Well, we’re talking about the same thing.

Thus, for this top of the range Corsair has not set limits to size. In consecuense, iCUE 5000T RGB can accommodate up to 10 x 120mm fans which, in combination with a front with mesh design, will provide a perfectly ventilated environment, in which we can also choose to mount radiators for a liquid cooling system. Its large size also contributes to its thermal efficiency, which allows an optimal distribution of the components.

On the left side of the Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB we find a tempered glass that allows us to see the inside of the equipment, mounted on a small metal structure that surrounds its edges and that facilitates its handling and mounting on the chassis. The list of materials used in its construction is completed with the steel that shapes its chassis and some plastic elements.

As you may have already deduced, the sum of tempered glass and steel of the iCUE 5000T RGB tells us about a consistent chassis. Specifically, we are talking about 14.53 kilos, a weight that will undoubtedly provide enormous stability to the equipment, thus preventing the fans from causing the annoying vibrations that we can find in boxes of smaller size and weight. Regarding its dimensions, they are 560 x 530 x 251 millimeters.

On the other hand, it certainly earns its last name, and that is that the iCUE 5000T RGB features no less than 160 individually addressable RGB LEDs in the integrated light strips that surround three of its sides, to which we must also add the other 48 LEDs that we will find in the three CORSAIR LL120 RGB fans included with the chassis. All this color display arrives already configured and pre-wired, so that it can be used without having to make additional adjustments, something for which an iCUE COMMANDER CORE XT controller is included. Of course, you will be able to control all these elements with the iCUE software.

The Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB box is already on sale in the Corsair online store, and its price is 399 euros.

Brian Adam
At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

