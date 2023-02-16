Corsair HS65 and HS55 gaming headsets promise to offer high-level audio while gaming

A corsair highlighted two of its wireless gaming headsets (with wireless connection) and with built-in microphone. These are the HS65 and HS55, which have a wireless connection. 2.4GHz low latency wire and Bluetooth, in addition to a more sober design. According to the manufacturer, the new gaming headsets offer up to 24 hours of autonomy guaranteed by the built-in super battery, which allows you to face long game sessions without having to worry about interruptions during the game.





When it comes to sound quality, the HS65 has built-in Sonarworks SoundID technology, which allows you to dynamically customize audio settings. Additionally, the headset supports Dolby Surround 7.1 audio on PC and Mac. - Advertisement - The headphones also feature durable, reinforced aluminum construction and mesh-grid ear cups. The foam pads have a faux leather cover and a padded headband weighing 275g.