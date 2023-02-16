Corsair HS65 and HS55 gaming headsets promise to offer high-level audio while gaming

A corsair highlighted two of its wireless gaming headsets (with wireless connection) and with built-in microphone. These are the HS65 and HS55, which have a wireless connection. 2.4GHz low latency wire and Bluetooth, in addition to a more sober design.
According to the manufacturer, the new gaming headsets offer up to 24 hours of autonomy guaranteed by the built-in super battery, which allows you to face long game sessions without having to worry about interruptions during the game.
When it comes to sound quality, the HS65 has built-in Sonarworks SoundID technology, which allows you to dynamically customize audio settings. Additionally, the headset supports Dolby Surround 7.1 audio on PC and Mac.
The headphones also feature durable, reinforced aluminum construction and mesh-grid ear cups. The foam pads have a faux leather cover and a padded headband weighing 275g.
With similar features, we also have Corsair HS55 Wireless which is lighter and weighs only 266g. This model also offers Dolby Surround 7.1 audio and a design that promises comfort even during long gaming sessions.
Both models come with a built-in omnidirectional microphone that promises to capture the user’s voice with clarity and virtually zero wireless latency, so the gamer can interact with other players reliably and clearly.