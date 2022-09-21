CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS CORE: the sound of gaming

- Advertisement -

There are two types of gamers: those who understand that having a headset like these HS55 CORE is essential to enjoy a full experience, and those who have not yet tried a high-end headset and specially designed for the world of gaming. And it is that, although it may not seem like it, the truth is that the difference deserves to be described as absolute.

Either to enjoy the track, the sound effects (which in turn give us indications about the game itself) or, in the case of online gaming, to maintain a clean and fluid conversation with your teammates and/or rivals , the difference between basic headphones and ones like these CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS CORE is noticeable from the first moment, and it becomes clearer as we use them for a longer time.

But what do they have? Let’s start with its design, more specifically with its design. The first thing we look at is, of course, its pads, since it is the part of it that will remain in contact with our head for hours. To provide a comfortable experience, CORSAIR has employed memory foam with a soft touch faux fur cover. Thanks to these materials, together with its adjustable headband, the CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS CORE can be worn comfortably during long gaming sessions. In addition, to make them even more comfortable, they integrate volume, silence, local noise and equalizer controls, so it will not be necessary to interrupt the game to make changes in this regard.

Already inside, we find some 50-millimeter neodymium driverscapable of reproducing the arc of frequencies that goes from 20 hertz to 20 kilohertz, with a sensitivity of 114 decibels (+/-3dB). For the capture, on the other hand, it has an omnidirectional type microphone, with a frequency response of 100 hertz to 10 kilohertz and a sensitivity of -41 decibels (+/-2dB).

A key aspect of these CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS CORE, as you may have already deduced from their name, is that they are wireless. But the most interesting thing in this regard is that they allow the use of two systems for this purpose: one 2.4 gigahertz wireless low latency connection or via Bluetooth. In this way, CORSAIR has maximized the compatibility of these headphones with all kinds of devices, something that improves by incorporating proprietary technologies such as Tempest 3D Audio, from PlayStation 5.

The CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS CORE headphones are already on sale in the usual distributors and you can find more information about them on the website of their manufacturer.