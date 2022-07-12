Corsair ATX HX1500i and HX1000i, new 80 Plus Platinum certified power supplies

- Advertisement -

The American giant has launched the Corsair ATX HX1500i and HX1000i, two new high-end power supplies that are prepared to offer all the power that a high-performance PC needs, equipped with the latest generation components, while maintaining a high degree of efficiency thanks to to your certification 80 Plus Platinum.

The Corsair ATX HX1500i and HX1000i feature a design fully modular, which means that we can connect only the wiring that we are going to need, and that we can add cables in future extensions if we need them. Thus, for example, if we mount a GeForce RTX 3080 but decide to change to a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, we will only have to add a second double PCIe additional power connector.

Corsair has taken the utmost care in the construction quality of the new HX1500i and HX1000i ATX power supplies, something that is noticeable not only because of the 80 Plus Platinum certification, which guarantees efficiency of up to 96% at 50% load and of 91% at 100% loadsomething that is not available to any source, but also because it uses top quality componentssuch as Japanese 105º electrolytic capacitors.

The Corsair ATX HX1500i and HX1000i offer a power of 1,500 and 1,000 watts, respectively, meaning they are ready to seamlessly power any present and future high-end configuration. This is important, because it implies that with any of these sources you will be able to power a current top-of-the-range equipment without problems, and you will also be able to face a future update of components with guarantees.

Corsair ATX HX1500i and HX1000i, the American firm anticipates what is to come

High-end graphics cards have very high consumption and need a powerful and reliable power supply to work properly, a reality that, as our regular readers will know, will increase with the arrival of the next generation of GPUs. It is an open secret that the consumption of the next graphics cards is going to be even higher, and the new Corsair ATX HX1500i and HX1000i will allow us move them in a totally optimal waythanks to its high power and high efficiency.

Both sources have a 140mm high performance fan with reduced Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB), which has been rated A for the HX1000i and A- for the HX1500i by Cybenetics. Both can use zero RPM mode, which disables the fan and offers completely silent operation when the load level does not exceed a medium level, and its components are integrated into a fully digital platform with resonant LLC topology and conversion of DC to DC, which translates into first-rate stability and reliability.

To all this we must also add the iCUE connector, which allows us to access a wide menu of customization and configuration options in the well-known Corsair software platform. Through it we can create custom curves for the fan, monitor energy output and efficiency in real time and much more. The new Corsair ATX HX1500i and HX1000i come with three EPS12V connectors and They have a 10 year guarantee.

Yet we do not have details on official sale prices, but we will update the article as soon as they reach us. If you have doubts about what power supply you need, do not miss our guide.