Corsair announces ultra-fast 10GB/s PCIe 5.0 SSD

PCIe 5.0 SSD storage technology will soon be available on our computers. If the price of the first products to use this standard should be high, performance should follow, as evidenced by ’s communication on its MP700 which it is starting to teaser.

announces- -fast-10GBs-PCIe-50-SSD.jpg">

Corsair has partially revealed the technical specifications of its next PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD, the MP700. The component and hardware manufacturer announces high performance for its next generation of storage.

The brand indeed promises speeds of up to 10 GB/s sequential read and up to 9.5 GB/s sequential write. Speeds that do not yet reach the limits of PCIe 5.0, which can theoretically allow speeds greater than 15 GB / S, but which will still give a serious boost to our computers.

PCIe Gen5 SSD: Corsair joins the speed race

- Advertisement -

In any case, Corsair’s new high-end SSD easily surpasses the MP600 Pro XT, which was the brand’s premium benchmark so far. But we are waiting for other information to better assess the potential of this storage technology, Corsair having been stingy with information for the moment. The advertised speeds are valid on an AMD platform and we have no information on performance with an Intel processor. In addition, the majority of the technical sheet is still unknown.

The question of the price will also be essential, a high pricing being expected on this beginning of generation. Without forgetting that you must of course be equipped with a motherboard and a processor compatible with PCIe 5.0 to take advantage of this SSD. Note also that the width of these new products should be slightly larger than that of PCIe Gen4 SSDs.

This is just Corsair’s first entry into PCIe Gen 5 territory. Other models are expected to follow, and we can expect performance to go up a notch in the near future. PCIe 5.0 SSDs with 14 GB/s read speed should be available from 2024.

Source : Corsair