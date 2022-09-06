Correct tweets: Twitter is testing the long-awaited editing function

The first tweets that were subsequently changed should soon appear on Twitter. It’s about “the most requested Twitter feature”.

First users of editing-of-tweets-this-is-the-recap/">Twitter can subsequently change their tweets. “If you see a modified tweet, it’s because we’re testing an edit button,” the company said on Twitter. According to a blog post, this is the most requested so far, in which Twitter also shows a screenshot of how subsequent processing is identified. Initial testing will be internal, with plans to include paid Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks.

Transparent edits

As the social network explains, tweets should be able to be edited after they have been published – for example to spelling mistakes and add missing hashtags. During the test, this should be possible for 30 minutes after the tweet was sent. Edited tweets are then marked with an icon, a timestamp and a note. By clicking on the symbol you can display previous versions of the tweet. This is to ensure the integrity of the conversations. The test should now also show how the function can possibly be misused.

The fact that Twitter is working on implementing the very frequently requested editing function was made public by the social network in the spring. According to this, work on it has been going on since 2021. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey always had concerns about an editing function and, above all, doubts that transparency could be maintained. Dorsey answered questions about an introduction with “probably never”. Parag Agrawal, Dorsey’s successor as CEO of Twitter, now apparently wants to change that. The test is to be extended to Twitter Blue subscribers in September. The paid offer is only available in the USA, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.