Corporate attorney turned serial entrepreneur is piloting food allergy app

- Advertisement -

Just over a year into her startup journey with Allergood, corporate attorney turned serial entrepreneur Michelle Addison is piloting the technology in restaurants – an app that could be life-saving for allergy sufferers like her.

Addison describes the solution as a QR code where a customer comes into a restaurant, scans the code and creates a profile, noting any allergies and food preferences (IE: vegetarian). The app then filters menus for customers. Allergood hands the data back to the restaurant…