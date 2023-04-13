5G News
Corporate attorney turned serial entrepreneur is piloting food allergy app

Tech News
a33a9622100xx3100 3106 1144 417.jpg
Just over a year into her startup journey with Allergood, corporate attorney turned serial entrepreneur Michelle Addison is piloting the technology in restaurants – an app that could be life-saving for allergy sufferers like her.  

Addison describes the solution as a QR code where a customer comes into a restaurant, scans the code and creates a profile, noting any allergies and food preferences (IE: vegetarian). The app then filters menus for customers. Allergood hands the data back to the restaurant…

