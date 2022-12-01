Corning launches version of Gorilla Glass with greater resistance to drops

Corning, the company behind the popular smartphone screen protector glass, has just introduced Victus 2, the evolution of the original Gorilla Glass Victus, with improved performance against drops on very rough surfaces such as concrete or concrete. asphalt.

The company has taken into consideration that current mobile models usually have a larger screen surface, greater weight, and thinner designs, to harden laboratory tests, stating that in its demonstrations Victus 2 has been able to resist falls up to one meter high on rough surfaces such as concrete compared to “competitive aluminosilicate glass”, which typically fails when dropped from 0.5 meters or less.



Additional evidence has gone further showing how Victus 2 is capable of resisting even falls of more than two meters on surfaces similar to asphalt. In regards to the scratch resistance, the company claims to be “up to four times stronger than competitive aluminosilicate«.

In this way, Cornign exceeds its own limits and is positioned ahead of competitive solutionsespecially if one takes into account that smart mobile phones have become elements that have been integrated into people’s daily lives.

For David Velásquez, vice president and general manager of Gorilla Glass:

With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier and up to 10% larger screen sizes than four years ago. — increasing both the stress on the glass cover and the probability of damage.

It’s already a matter of wait for the next few months for the first models of smart mobile phones with Victus 2 to begin to appearcurrently being evaluated by several customers, according to Corning.

To get an idea of ​​where it could start to appear, note that the original Victus came to be included in flagship models such as Google’s Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, among other models.

More information: Corning.com