Core Ultra? MSI presents Prestige 16 notebook with supposed Intel “Meteor Lake” processor

Renowned manufacturers from around the world gathered at Computex 2023, a hardware-focused event that often serves as a showcase for gamers and more. On Tuesday (30), MSI exhibited several notebooks that should be launched soon, and one model that caught the eye is the Prestige 16. O NotebookCheck explored the line's devices and found several indications that this may be the World's first notebook equipped with a "Meteor Lake" processor from Intel. The new generation was officially introduced last week, but little technical information was revealed.

MSI has not publicly confirmed that the notebooks in the Prestige 16 line are equipped with Intel's 14th generation processors, but some details seem to point to this assumption. Spectators who participated in the event tested one of the models on display and discovered curious information. One of the indications that these notebooks have a "Meteor Lake" CPU is the hardware nomenclature listed in the Device Manager of Windows 11. The software did not inform the name of the processor. Instead, the cores were marked "Genuine Intel(R) 0000", indicating that this is still an engineering sample.

Furthermore, you can see that Device Manager shows a total of 22 threads on the CPU. No existing Intel processor has this exact logical unit count, which reiterates that we’re talking about a first-of-its-kind product. Another detail that drew attention was the publication of a press release by MSI. The manufacturer, by accident, sent a document with errata that should be removed before official publication. Among the terms considered incorrect were “13th generation” and “i7”. The correct material removes both of these references.

Rumors indicate that Intel will change the naming of its chips for the first time in fifteen years. A recent leak points out that the brand will present, among other models, a processor called "Core Ultra 7 1003H". Specifications are still a mystery, but it is speculated that this product will be designed for portable devices. Despite the different hints that there are big changes coming to Intel's portfolio, it's important to stress that the hardware giant has not yet confirmed many details about the "Meteor Lake" family, except for optimizations for AI workflows.

MSI has not yet confirmed which CPU is used in the Prestige 16, but claims that the notebook will be available in the last quarter of 2023 – in line with the forecast for launching the future generation of Intel processors.

