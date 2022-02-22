Tech News

Copyright of a work created by Artificial Intelligence

By: Brian Adam

There are more and more tools that allow you to create designs automatically, abstract paintings that often arouse so much feeling that there is no problem calling it “art”.

One of the tools is the famous Wombo Dream, but it is not the first, nor will it be the last.

The question is can I create something with an artificial intelligence and copyright it? Am I the owner of the rights to something created by a machine?

According to the United States Copyright Office, the answer in no. On several occasions they have denied the attempt to obtain the copyright of a work of art that was created by an artificial intelligence system.

This week Dr. Stephen Thaler attempted to copyright a work of art titled “A Recent Entry to Paradise,” but the work was created by an artificial intelligence he calls the Creativity Machine. Thaler applied to register the work as “a work for hire for the owner of the Creativity Machine,” but the copyright institution says they can only give it to “the fruits of intellectual labor founded on the creative powers of the human mind.” .

In this way, at least in the United States, a copyrighted work “must be created by a human being”, works produced by a machine will not be registered if there is no human input in the production.

Lower courts have previously rejected such cases, such as photos created by monkeys, for example, but increasingly they are faced with unique cases that require thought. Thaler has already tried to get an AI called DABUS recognized as the inventor of two products in patent applications, something rejected by both the UK Intellectual Property Office and the European Patent Office.

Things change in Australia, as in 2021 it was said that AI-created inventions may qualify for patent protection. In South Africa it was also successful with the same issue, so it seems that in the end everything will depend on where we want to register what our computer does for us.

On the other hand, there is always the controversy of what “human intervention” means. Giving variables to a computer and pressing the button to create a work… is that enough?

