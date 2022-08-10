Copying with rsync vulnerable to attack

The announced new version is intended to prevent a server from overwriting specific files on the client and thereby compromising it.

Rsync is a popular tool that can be used very flexibly to synchronize files or entire directories over the network. Security researchers have discovered that the rsync client does not adequately verify a server’s credentials. In this way, ers could overwrite any files in the client’s target directory and take it over – for example by placing their SSH key in .ssh/authorized_keys.

Exploiting this vulnerability (CVE-2022-29154), for example, allows an attacker to spread further in a network unnoticed. Versions prior to rsync 3.2.5 are affected, the release of which the developers are currently preparing. Admins should install the updates as soon as they are released.

As a precaution, the developers recommend that when Copying-zoom/">copying with rsync, you always use a specially designated target directory that does not contain any security-relevant files or directories.