Copying to Windows and pasting to Android and vice versa is already possible through Swiftkey

Back in early August, Microsoft finally decided to extend the use of its shared clipboard to Swiftkey, one of the most widespread third-party keyboards in the entire mobile ecosystem, and also its own. The function allowed make a copy in Windows and paste it in Android and vice versa, and also the activation was really simple.

With this (not so) simple gesture, Microsoft allowed to synchronize the Windows and Android clipboards through its keyboard, but initially it was only activated for the beta. It took three months for the functionality to be definitively released. And it is that now, Swiftkey already incorporates this function for all users of its appregardless of whether they are test users or not.

Copy on Windows, paste on Android and vice versa

Initially released in its beta version, Swiftkey took advantage of its membership in the Microsoft ecosystem to use the Windows clipboard, synchronized through the company’s cloud on Azure. It was enough with use our Microsoft password to connect Swiftkey to the cloud and we could already copy in one operating system and paste in the other. As simple as that.

The function has now been released for all users and we only have to update Swiftkey to version 7.9.0.5 so that this possibility of interconnection appears in the options. As we say, you don’t need to do anything else. Simply update Swiftkey to the latest version available for Android and we can now activate clipboard synchronization through the cloud.

This new feature was released when Windows 11 had not yet been released but as indicated from MSPowerUser, it is functional in both Windows 10 and Windows 11. We simply have to activate the shared Swiftkey desktop on both systems for it to work.

The steps in Windows are achieved through system settings:

System

Clipboard

Synchronize between your devices

Automatically sync text when I copy

On Swiftkey we will have to go to its own configuration: