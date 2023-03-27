Copying the style of artists in Midjourney

If you’ve played around with Midjourney, you know that it’s possible to imitate the style of any artist on the platform.

We can send a promt of the style:

«Wonder Woman fighting with Zombies in the Luis Royo style»



Or “Cthulhu by Kurosawa”

Or a “two warriors by HR Giger”, an illustration that you can see above.

Or many examples that can be found daily on these platforms:

The results are always surprising, and they are unique, they have not been designed by the artists indicated in the prompt, but their style is unmistakable, and that is causing a lot of problems lately.

In this article, we’ll explore the fight artists have waged against this type of technology, the implications it has, and potential solutions.

The outrage of the artists

In the world of art, creativity and originality are core values. However, with the advent of generative AI, programs have been created that can mimic artists’ styles, even faster and more efficiently than the artists themselves could. This has generated great outrage in the artistic community, which feels that its copyright has been violated.

the legal fight

Faced with this situation, a group of artists, led by Sarah Andersen and Karla Ortiz, have filed a class action lawsuit against three generative AI models (DreamUp, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion) that use images found online to create new works of art. The goal of the lawsuit is to establish a legal precedent that protects artists’ copyrights and establishes clear rules for the use of this type of technology.

Compensation and permits

One of the main claims of artists is that mechanisms be established to ensure their consent and compensation when their works are used to train generative AI programs. A possible solution would be the creation of a licensing model, which allows artists to receive fair compensation for the use of their works in this type of technology. It is also requested that the possibility of withdrawing the works used be established, if the artists so wish.

The ethical dilemma

Beyond the legal and economic aspects, there is an ethical dilemma that needs to be addressed in relation to generative AI. Is it ethical that a machine can imitate the style and creativity of human artists? Is generative AI a threat to the creativity and originality of artists? These are complex questions that require deep thought and honest debate.

Artists’ fight against generative AI is a reflection of the challenges technology poses in our society today. It is necessary to establish clear and fair rules to protect copyright and the creativity of artists, but it is also important to reflect on the ethical and social impact of technology in general. The creation of generative AI that can mimic the styles of artists is just one example of how technology can affect a particular industry, but there are many other examples of how technology can have negative or positive implications in different spheres of society. .