Copy or inspiration? Phone with similar design to the Nothing Phone 1 is unveiled at MWC 2023

By Abraham
Unihertz is the company responsible for launching a smartphone inspired by the BlackBerry Key2 in 2022 and now it has appeared again at MWC 2023 to present a cell phone that appears to be based on the Nothing Phone 1 with an LED backlit.

Image: Handlee Simons

However, Unihertz Luna brings some interesting changes like MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, 5,000mAh battery with 18W charge and a programmable key on the side.

Image: Handlee Simons

Although specifications about the screen have not been revealed, we can see that the design of the edges of the smartphone is also similar to the Nothing Phone 1, with minimalist and straight buttons.

Digital terrestrial: change of name for four channels, here are the news

In the camera sector, the Unihertz Luna has a main sensor of 108 megapixels and a secondary 2 MP for macros. The front camera is 32 MP. There is even a night vision mode that results in 20 MP images with the main sensor.

Finally, Luna supports DualSIM 4G, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and the system is based on Android 12. There is no availability or pricing forecast for the model.

