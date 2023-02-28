Copy or inspiration? Phone with similar design to the Nothing Phone 1 is unveiled at MWC 2023

Unihertz is the company responsible for launching a smartphone inspired by the BlackBerry Key2 in 2022 and now it has appeared again at MWC 2023 to present a cell phone that appears to be based on the Nothing Phone 1 with an LED backlit.

However, Unihertz Luna brings some interesting changes like MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, 5,000mAh battery with 18W charge and a programmable key on the side.

Although specifications about the screen have not been revealed, we can see that the design of the edges of the smartphone is also similar to the Nothing Phone 1, with minimalist and straight buttons.

In the camera sector, the Unihertz Luna has a main sensor of 108 megapixels and a secondary 2 MP for macros. The front camera is 32 MP. There is even a night vision mode that results in 20 MP images with the main sensor.