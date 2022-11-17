Copy of Telegram? WhatsApp gets self-forwarding feature on iOS

WhatsApp has already received the option to synchronize the account on more than one device and now the application is gaining another long-awaited function: that of forwarding messages to itself. This was already possible on Telegram many years ago and now it will no longer be necessary to resort to “workarounds” to store important messages in a group.

According to WABetaInfo, the novelty is already available on WhatsApp 22.23.74 for iOS and Meta is gradually releasing the function to several users. This means that it should arrive for everyone in the next few days if it is not already available for you.





With this change, your own contact is displayed when trying to forward a message to someone. Thus, it will no longer be necessary to create a group, insert someone and remove the person to save messages in the application, which could be annoying to do, in addition to requiring the collaboration of other people.

- Advertisement - Messages saved in the conversation are fully encrypted and synchronized between all connected devices, so now WhatsApp can serve as a notepad or archive for all messages with important documents, photos, audios and videos that you don’t want to lose.