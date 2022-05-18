Cops look for mystery man that left Lisa Thompson’s driving license into station

An unidentified man handed a staff member in a garda station a document in the name of murdered Lisa Thompson less than two days after the mum-of-two’s body was discovered.

Investigators are urgently trying to trace the man who they believe could be holding key information over the brutal killing.

Ms Thompson was stabbed up to 12 times at her home at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun in north Dublin.

Gardai believe her body may have lay dead for up to three days before being discovered on Tuesday, May 10, at around 3.30pm.

Less than two days later, at around 7.10am last Thursday morning, a man walked into Finglas Garda Station with a document belonging to Ms Thompson.

He handed it to a staff member working in the cop shop but he did not wait to speak to a garda nor did he leave any name or contact details, instead walking away.

Although he was captured on CCTV, investigators have been unable to identify him.

Gardai are anxious to talk to this man to establish how he came into possession of this document and if he has any information regarding the murder.

A garda spokesman said: “On the morning of Thursday, May 12, 2022 at approximately 7.10am, a male handed a document in the name of the deceased Lisa Thompson to a Garda staff member at the front door of Finglas Garda Station and left on foot.

“An Garda Siochana in Ballymun are appealing to this male to make urgent contact with the investigation team at Ballymun Garda station at 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

Detectives continue to keep an open mind on the murder of Ms Thompson and have yet to identify a suspect.

They are continuing to follow a number of lines of inquiry, including information which neighbours passed on regarding two men seen near her home on Sunday morning.

Investigators believe she knew her killer as there were no signs of forced entry into her home.

The victim’s phone continues to be examined as does other evidence taken from the scene in a bid to trace any DNA.

