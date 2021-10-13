Coppers makes Netflix Squid Game joke about first song back ahead of reopening

With only nine days to go, Coppers have a big decision ahead of them as they don’t know which song to play first after a long 18 months of remaining shut.

And they took to Facebook to ask what tune should they pick, but they did so in the form of an iconic Squid Game scene.

They asked people to choose green for Come on Eileen or red for Mr Brightside.

The nightclub on Harcourt Street said: “For those of you who have watched squid game, you know how difficult decisions can be.

“But which song plays first on the return of late night coppers? Now that’s a choice we wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“Except our DJ. Roll on October 22nd.”

It’s just over a week until we get our fix of Westlife and the chance to bop to a Samantha Mumba classic once again.

And by golly, we have missed the rowdy lad in brown shoes spilling his pint of Bulmers on us.







As it stands, all bars and nightclubs are expected to be allowed to open on October 22 under the government’s plans to reopen the country after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Gov.ie, the only rules and/or restrictions that will stay in place after that date are mask-wearing in certain settings and isolating when you show symptoms of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has said she expects nightclubs to reopen without antigen testing.

Martin said: “I want the nightclubs to reopen. As it stands we are heading for a full reopening on October 22.”

Ms Martin said she is not aware of any Covid-19 cases being linked back to a pilot nightclub event at the Button Factory last month as clubbers had to take an antigen test before entering.

Ms Martin said antigen testing will not be part of reopening nightclubs as the expert advisory group on antigen testing will not have its findings ready for reopening on October 22.

She said she “would feel that if we’re waiting for that report it won’t come in time for October 22, so I would feel that the reopening of nightclubs on October 22 would reopen without antigen testing.”

Ms Martin said if the advisory group recommends the use of antigen testing then she will consider that but if the report is not ready prior to reopening on October 22, she doesn’t want that to hold back the reopening of clubs.

