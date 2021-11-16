COP26: the summit ends in an agreement, but actions are still needed

Since the beginning of the month and until this weekend, COP26 has taken place in Glasgow, the last United Nations conference on Climate Change in which they have met almost 200 government representatives from around the world to find a situation in the current global emergency. However, as we pointed out during the first sessions, the lack of concrete actions has been the great absenteeism.

However, without a doubt the result of COP26 could offer us a new breath of air, but as pointed out by non-governmental organizations and other organizations, actions should not be limited to tables. And it is that although the pact establishes in some way how that objective could be achieved, opinions about whether it is still achievable vary.

On the one hand, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, considered this Sunday in London that the pact reached at COP26 is the type of agreement that “change the rules of the game that the world needed to see“. And it is that the fact that 197 countries have approved a pact It is certainly an incredible achievement.

“The (Glasgow) conference has ushered in the end of coal. For the first time, the conference has issued a mandate to cut the use of coal power. The summit has declared the death sentence to coal power”, Shared the British position in his press conference after the event.

However, Johnson himself claimed that COP26 “I was never going to be able to stop climate change“. Something that, in counterpart to this first positive tone, was highlighted by the young activist Greta Thunberg, summarizing the meeting as “blah, blah, blah.”

The # COP26 is over. Here’s a brief summary: Blah, blah, blah. But the real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever. https://t.co/EOne9OogiR – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 13, 2021

An opinion in which you are not alone. And is that environmental NGOs have harshly criticized the text, claiming great personalities such as Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, that although “The signal has been sent that the coal age is ending”, It is still regrettable that the final agreement is“ submissive and weak ”, almost“forgetting the 1.5 degree target«.

For her part, Gabriela Bucher, Executive Director of Oxfam International, sees an “important step” in the request to strengthen reduction targets, although she nonetheless believes that the 2030 target is still somewhat distant: “emissions continue to increase and we’re dangerously close to losing this race against time«.

Little scientific study is really needed to confirm that human activities and our economic and life system are directly responsible of a good part of the increase in the levels of carbon dioxide and other gases that generate the greenhouse effect and whose result we see in an increase in temperatures with disastrous consequences.

In the same way that it is undeniable that we have been depleting the planet for decades, endangering the future survival of all living beings, including of course the current and future generations of humans, directly affecting their health, their economic system and conditions. of life with special impact on those who have the least.