Coordinates on Google Maps: how to know your exact position and share it

When it comes to saying where we are located so that our friend can pick us up or simply to make a meeting, we are used to passing the street and the number. But sometimes in some locations, such as in the middle of the forest, there is no street that can be easily located. For these situations, brings out one of its infinite functions and that allows you to use the and know the position.





Geographic coordinates is a reference system that will allow you to locate wherever you are, formed by latitude and longitude. The first of these is the angle that exists between a point and the terrestrial equator, while the longitude is the angle that exists between a point on the planet and the meridian passing through the Greenwich Observatory. In other words, latitude is the horizontal lines and longitude is the vertical lines when looking at a globe. Furthermore, they are always expressed in sexagesimal degrees.

So you can extract your coordinates with the mobile

As we have mentioned before, Google Maps allows you to create personalized maps, communicate with companies, travel by public transport or view areas in augmented reality. But in addition, you will also be able to quickly know the coordinates through a really very simple processfollowing these steps:

Open the Google Maps application on your mobile. Press and hold any point on the map, or even where you are currently located to get your coordinates. In the lower part a window will appear with information about the marker, on which you must scroll up with the finger. In the data list, you will see the classic location icon with two numbers separated by commas. Clicking on these will copy them to the clipboard, and if they are pasted in the browser, the format will change as shown in the images.

To share it, the process is very simple and it can be done in two different ways. The first one is paste the coordinates that we have copied in a normal message through social networks, so that the person who receives it simply copy and paste it into Google Maps and show you the location you wanted to share.

The other possible way is to share it from the tab that appears in Google Maps when you click on the location you want. In this way, the corresponding link will be sent to the contact with whom you want to share it, or also through social networks such as Twitter, so that anyone knows your exact location.