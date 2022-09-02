Cooler Master launches new CH331 gaming headset with 50mm drivers and 7.1 channel support

Recognized worldwide for its products, Master this week launched the gaming headset that comes with advanced features specially designed to deliver exceptional performance during gameplay, including low audio latency thanks to the brand’s USB Gaming connector. Although the advanced specifications are the highlight, the headphones also draw attention for the bulky design and structure built in durable aluminum with a discreet look and anatomical shape, displaying the brand logo on the sides illuminated through an RGB LED.

As stated on the manufacturer’s website, The CH331 comes equipped with 50mm in each earcup delivering clear and powerful audio, providing a clean and detailed experience. The accessory also supports 7.1-channel surround sound, increasing the immersion of the content being played, especially in games that support the feature. - Advertisement - The voice recording quality is in charge of the omnidirectional microphone calibrated to reduce ambient noise, focusing on the user’s voice during the conversation. It’s attached to a flexible boom that can be adjusted to adjust the microphone’s distance from the mouth, decreasing hiss.

Noise cancellation is passive, using PU shells designed to reduce sound leakage and interference from outside noise. PC connection is made using a plug-and-play connector that lets you use the headset right away, no additional setup is required. Technical specifications: Product number: CH-331

Driver Diameter: 50mm

Headphone frequency response: 20-20,000Hz

Headphone impedance: 36k

Headphone sensitivity: (@1kHz) 103 dB ± 3 dB

Headphone input Max 30mW

Headphone cable length: 2.2m

Headphone connector: USB Type A

Cushion material: PU leather

Headphone supply voltage: USB 5V ± 0.25V

Microphone pickup pattern: Omni-Directional

Microphone frequency response: 100 – 8000 Hz

Microphone sensitivity (@1kHz): -40 dB ± 3 dB

Microphone signal to noise ratio: 58 dB

Physical Dimensions (L x W x H) 179.4 * 96.3 * 210.1 mm

Physical Weight 371.2g