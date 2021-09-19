Cookie Clicker: play at doing nothing (or almost)

It is more than likely that in the last few days you have heard about Cookie Clicker. Now, if you have not tried it, and even more so if you are not familiar with the games idle, chances are, it sounds like the most absurd thing you’ve heard in a long time. And I understand, of course I do. And, after all, where is the fun? If watching numbers move on a screen was fun, Bloomberg would offer its famed real-time stock information for entertainment.

However, what happens with games idle as Cookie Clicker is really curious, since not only fun for many users (among whom I find myself), is that they can even become addictive, leading us to constantly review progress, and to see if we can apply any improvement that increases the performance with which we are generating cookies, money, raw materials, etc.

Cookie Clicker is not a new game, actually its origin, as an online game, dates back to 2013, although it is true that its debut on Steam, priced at 3.99 euros, at the beginning of the month had a lot to do with the boom it has experienced, and that has led it to be an indisputable protagonist in recent days . In my case, and as I know myself, I have tried to stay away from temptation, but finally, seeing the impact it is having and thinking it would be interesting to write about it, this morning I went to the checkout and bought it on Steam. Yes, I’ve had Cookie Clicker open for a few hours.

The mechanics of this game, as is common in idle games, it couldn’t be simpler: tYou have to start by clicking on an object (in this case a cookie) to produce new cookies. When you’ve got enough you can buy the first upgrade (in this case the automatic cursors). From that moment, if you wish, you will no longer have to click, the improvements will automatically produce cookies. At this point, which is reached in the first seconds, you could already fold your arms and see how your assets in Cookie Clicker do not stop growing.

In this context we could translate idle as neglected, since without doing anything at all, the game will continue to advance and generate profits, cookies in the case of Cookie Clicker, which we will find when we return to its interface. However, this does not mean that we should neglect it. On the contrary, as we generate goods, we can reinvest them to increase our production volume.

As I have said before, in Cookie Clicker we will start by clicking on the cookie, but shortly after we will be able to start buying cursors that will automatically click for us. Then come the grannies, who bake cookies, the cookie farms, the mines where cookies are mined, the cookie factories… and the list goes on, of course. The value of these improvements is related to your production speed, and also increases for each new acquisition.

ProgressQuest, considered by many to be the first idle game, and which was a parody of EverQuest and other MMOs in which so many functions were automated, that in the end the player could evolve simply by keeping the game open.

Additionally, in Cookie Clicker you can obtain golden cookies, which will give you a bonus, sugar cubes, with which to improve your production elements, modifiers that also increase performance … Items that at first seemed unattainable, you will soon find them lying around price but, of course, new ones will appear with exceptional performance, and exceptionally expensive. And when your empire starts to get bored, you can always sacrifice it in exchange for more prestige, with which you will start a new game.

The key to the games idle is, without a doubt, that they are well balanced, that is to say, while you clearly observe your evolution and feel satisfied with it, new goals to which you aspire continue to appear. In this regard, the evolution of Cookie Clicker is more than evident, because over the years it has been adding new elements, which today make it one of the best titles of its kind. A very peculiar genre, yes, and that of course not everyone likes.

Do you play Cookie Clicker or some other game idle Or, on the contrary, do you think that its lack of interactivity makes it just the opposite that you expect from a game?