Conversational artificial intelligence: three companies show that it is time to implement it

We always talk about how Artificial Intelligence has managed to lend its benefits to all possible fields. From things as simple as deleting elements of a photo, to the possibility of being used in customer service. In this sense, the Nvidia GTC 2021 Conference where 3 companies showed their powerful advances in Conversational Artificial Intelligence.

This is an application of Artificial Intelligence aimed at generating solutions to automate communication processes.

T-Mobile, RingCentral and Hugging Face Present Their Advances in Conversational Artificial Intelligence

We have a very clear example of Conversational Artificial Intelligence in the popular chatbots. Although many of them are based on the configuration of answers to certain questions, the more advanced ones are capable of applying Artificial Intelligence to detect contexts and provide appropriate answers. The last few years have been very fruitful for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology. In this sense, 3 companies have shown their advances in Conversational Artificial Intelligence.

The first of it is T Mobile which began implementing AI-based chatbots during the COVID-19 pandemic. During those moments, calls from clients requesting payment plans for their services multiplied. To attend to the flow of requests, the process was automated with the use of chatbots. Since then, they have noticed that there are processes in their call centers that can do without humans to leave it in the hands of the Conversational Artificial Intelligence of a chatbot. This generated a 750% return on investment, so it is also financially positive.

For its part, the advances in Conversational Artificial Intelligence of the company RingCentral They target communications through calls and video conferences. His development moves towards filtering the voice of the interlocutor to eliminate his accent. In this way, the receiver will get the message in a more familiar accent. Additionally, its technology allows you to create summaries of video calls automatically.

Further, Hugging face spoke of the importance of open technologies for the advances of Conversational Artificial Intelligence. This company has made more than 1,600 public data packages available in 200 languages. The idea is that anyone who is creating projects of this type, have data available for their development.

In that sense, Artificial Intelligence oriented to the field of communication is ready to make the massive leap in the industry. Your support can reduce costs by automating tasks and also offer better services.