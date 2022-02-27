Control your computer games with your eyes thanks to Eyeware…

If Apple is characterized by one thing apart from creating reliable and durable devices and operating systems, it is that they have a very developing sense of empathy. The iPhone, iPad, and Mac have a number of features that help people with certain sensory or motor difficulties. They can be found behind the accessibility section. Thanks to these innovations, third parties are able to create applications as wonderful as Eyeware Beam with which we can control our computer games with our eyes and head movements. Let’s see how it would work. Eyeware Beam takes advantage of the system created by Apple: TrueDepth Eyeware Beam is an app for iOS devices that takes advantage of the TrueDepth camera system. This allows users detect, analyze and track eye and/or head movements while playing a game on a computer. The Eyeware company has presented this application at CES and right now you have the installation of the Beta program. Apart logically from the application in the App Store. With this easy system and without the need for expensive third-party devices or those that take up a lot of space, we can take our games to another level thanks to the tracking system of our eyes and head.

As it does? Using Face ID and the TrueDepth camera on iPhone and iPad. The app uses proprietary 3D head and eye tracking technology, separate from the features offered in ARKit. The front-facing camera array is used to perform both eye-tracking and head-tracking, which the app then reports to counterpart software running on the computer.

The full features of this application not only stay in that eye and head movement:

Convert the real life head movements in in-game actions

Live broadcast see wherever you are looking on your screen in real time

see wherever you are looking on your screen in real time One of the functions in development is that of power dispense with headphones, glasses and Web cameras. A function that has not even been patented yet but already wants to be there ready to give it all.

A function that has not even been patented yet but already wants to be there ready to give it all. Available for more than 190 computer games enabled for Open Track

summarizing:

With a program for the computer and an iPhone or iPad with the app also installed. Both free. We communicate both devices via cable or Wi-Fi. We place the Apple device that detects our eyes and head well and from that very moment, we will be able to control the movements of the game with our eyes and our head. It looks like science fiction.

If you don’t think it’s an amazing breakthrough, tell all those people who can’t normally play games due to physical impossibility. This app is willing to remove many barriers and that is very, very good.