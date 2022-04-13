Control your child: limit screen time on Android phones

It is no longer unusual for children or teenagers to have a mobile device, which generally uses the Android operating system. If you are one of those who want to have good control of what the terminal uses, we will tell you how to achieve it in a simple way by limiting the time you can spend in front of the screen. This is an option that has been included in the Google operating system for some time, thanks to the function called Digital Wellbeing. Therefore, to achieve the desired effect on both phones and tablets, you don’t have to use any additional application to achieve it. Good news as children or teenagers usually lose track of time if they use an Android device. How screen time limitation works It’s as simple as when it’s time to activate the feature, a notification message is received so that the user is aware of it. When this happens, it will be impossible to access installed applications, receive notifications and even unlock the device (although it is possible to establish some apps that can be used, such as the phone’s own in case you have to call). Therefore, we are talking about a tool that is most effective. This restricts the use of an Android device What you have to do is follow the steps listed below without skipping any of them. They are: Open Settings using the app that has a gear-shaped icon. Access the Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls option. Go to the Daily limit section to review the settings and set the one you want to activate daily on your device. . This causes the use of the equipment to be disabled when the maximum time consumption is reached. You can also indicate a bedtime that disables the use of the terminal completely. Again, you have to set the hours of operation, which, obviously, ideally match the time when the child or adolescent has to sleep. Once this is done, confirm and you will be done (the effect of the new configuration is immediate) . It is interesting to mention that there is a graph in the Digital Wellbeing section that allows you to know exactly how a phone or tablet is used. In addition, everything that has been done before is completely reversible, so if necessary, you will be able to eliminate the restrictions on the use of the screen of an Android device (including Chromebooks) quickly and easily. >