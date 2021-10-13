Control the time you spend on TikTok with this trick

TikTok does not stop growing. And it is that this musical social network has become one of the most downloaded apps, with millions of users who enter this Instagram or Facebook rival every day to have fun like never before. The problem is that these types of social networks can cause a great addiction. The truth is that it is a very real danger. To the point that the Chinese government has created a series of laws that limit the use of this type of applications and video games to try to control the levels of addiction among the youngest. Instagram is working on a new feature called take a break and that will help you get away a bit from a really addictive app. But this feature has been on TikTok for a long time. We are talking about a very useful tool that allows you to control the time you use this musical social network. TikTok wants to prevent you from “getting too hooked” The truth is that this app has some very interesting functions. And one of them allows you to control the number of hours you spend using TikTok. We are talking about Digital Detoxification, a tool available within the settings and that allows you to configure the time of use. To say that the tool is very simple to use, and its options will more than meet your expectations. You just have to follow the steps below if you want to try this Tiktok feature. To do this, access your profile on TikTok. Now, click on the three small dots located at the top right of the screen. Click on Digital detox. By following the steps that we have indicated, you will access a mode that will allow you to control the use of TikTok. You will see that you have three options: Screen time management, restricted mode and family synchronization. The last option works if it is the account of a minor, since within the options available on the social network you can create a family account to control the use that your children give the app. Note that this option only appears if you have an account of this type, so it may not appear on your interface. On the other hand, there is the restricted mode, which serves to block any content available on TikTok that is inappropriate. But Screen Time Management will allow us to control the time we spend on TikTok. Simply because we can configure the app to notify us when we have been using this social network for certain minutes. It is true that it does not block access to the app, but it will allow you to control the time you use TikTok at all times. >