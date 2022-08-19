Control smart devices by simply pointing the iPhone at them

If we want to turn on a smart lamp, manage the thermostat or activate the doorbell camera, we have to open the appropriate mobile app and send the commands, or that, or use the voice with a compatible speaker.

Now there is a project that wants to make the process even easier, a system that will allow the app corresponding to each device to open automatically just by the at it, as if it were a magic wand.

The project is on kickstarter, it needs $100,000 to come true, and it will only ship in late 2023, but it uses some pretty cool technology.

Fluid One takes advantage of the ultra-wideband technology in Apple iPhones to just about everything, from lighting to locks to security cameras to thermostats.

When we point to the device, the app opens, but it can also take advantage of the location system, so that if we approach a lamp, with the mobile in our pocket, it could turn on by itself, or adjust the temperature when we enter the room, for example.

For it to work properly, it uses UWB-enabled smart beacons and an augmented reality app that maps your home, so you know where you’re pointing your phone. The beacons they sell are placed on the walls, and measure the distance from the mobile to each one, as if it were an indoor GPS.

Logically, the configuration can be a bit time consuming, and if we move a smart device, we will have to reconfigure it so that the system knows where it is and determines if it is being pointed with the iPhone or not.

Camera, compass, gyroscope and accelerometer, four essential mobile elements for everything to work, and when someone comes to your house and asks about the meaning of those beacons on the wall, be prepared to answer.

They are selling it from $249, it only works for iPhone, and it adds an intelligent center to manage all the beacons that we put in our house.