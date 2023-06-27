Control of dreams through electrical brain stimulation

- Advertisement -

The ability to control our dreams has been a goal pursued by scientists since the 1950s. Now, REMspace researchers have taken this challenge a step further by exploring electrical stimulation of the cerebral cortex during sleep to influence dreams in ways significant. This innovative research, carried out by scientists M. Raduga and A. Shashkov, has shown promising prospects in the field of dream control and opens the door to the possibility of evoking sensations, movements and even emotions within dreams.

The results, published in a preprint available on ResearchGate, reveal how brain stimulation during dreams can interact with dream objects and trigger lucid dreams without waking the individual.

The quest to control dreams and past challenges

For decades, scientists have been trying to find effective ways to control dreams. Many of these attempts have been based on providing sensory stimuli, such as sounds and smells, to people while they are sleeping. Although these exposures can affect dream content, their effectiveness has been limited. The ability to directly stimulate the cerebral cortex during sleep and manipulate dreams more precisely and effectively has been a focus of interest in this field of research.

REMspace research and its findings

The REMspace research team decided to test electrical stimulation of the cerebral cortex during sleep by implanting electrodes in a human being. The chosen subject was one of the researchers themselves, Michael Raduga, who had previously been trained in lucid dream induction. This ability allowed him to track how electrical stimulation from his fingers penetrated the dream and how it interacted with objects present in his dreams. An interesting finding was that this stimulation did not arouse the individual, suggesting that dreams can be influenced without disrupting the sleep cycle.

The EBS during wakefulness generates sensations similar to spasms and produces movements of the fingers. As the intensity of the stimulation current increases, the sensations and movements become more noticeable.

The Electrical Brain Stimulation during REM sleep It has been shown to be safe for the participant. Although it can cause occasional awakenings, it has also been observed that it can alter dreams, incorporating them into their plot.

The investigation also focused on stimulation during the lucid dreaming and the sleep paralysis. During lucid dreams, the participant experienced spasmodic sensations. On the other hand, during sleep paralysis, false perceptions of spasm occurred. These sleep stages may offer unique terrain for investigating the role of the EBS.

Prospects and future applications

This innovative experiment has shown promising prospects for dream control by stimulating the cerebral cortex. The ability to evoke sensations, movements and even emotions in dreams opens up a wide range of possibilities. In addition, these signals can also serve as cues to induce lucid dreams. The researchers are now looking for investors interested in continuing the development of this technology.

In previous research, the REMspace team had already demonstrated speech decoding from sleep and the possibility of “alien contacts” that can arise from spontaneous lucid dreams. These discoveries point to a future in which we can have greater control and understanding of our own dreams.

This is exciting new terrain in sleep research. However, like any emerging technology, it is essential to proceed with caution. The findings of this study are a promising start, but they also remind us how much we still don’t understand about sleep and consciousness. With each new discovery, we get one step closer to unlocking the mysteries of our brain.