Control comments on TikTok by adding filters

TikTok is the fashionable social network. The fun musical app does not stop gaining followers, which is why YouTube has launched Shorts and Facebook and Instagram Reels, two alternatives with which to try to cancel the success of its new rival. Yes, the truth is that TikTok is growing exponentially thanks to the large number of new videos that are uploaded every day on the platform. And, the options offered by this musical social network have made millions of users put aside other networks to bet on TikTok. And this brings good and bad consequences. The positive part is that there is always new content to watch, so TikTok becomes a great tool to spend those downtime. Not to mention the large number of improvements that the team behind its development is implementing so that the music app does not lag behind other social networks. TikTok is full of trolls: learn to avoid them But, as we said, not all the bush is oregano on TikTok. More than anything because this musical social network has a very dangerous dark side: that of offensive comments. The truth is that, in addition to receiving many spammy comments, it is not uncommon to find more than one gratuitous insult. Yes, nobody understands what motivation trolls have to annoy people who just want to have fun. Luckily, TikTok has a good number of tools that can save you from having an unnecessary bad time. The truth is that nobody likes unpleasant comments to reach them, so TikTok allows you to filter all the content of the comments that other people leave you. In addition, you will be able to add a filter for spam and offensive comments, so the problem will be solved in a few seconds. More than anything because, as you can see, the process is extremely simple and will not take any time. Also, if you want to reverse the situation and go back to the original mode, you just have to follow the same steps in this tutorial to know how to filter offensive comments on TikTok. The first thing you should do is open TikTok and enter your profile. At the top right you will see an icon with three dots, press to access the settings. Within the settings you will see different options available. Now you must click on Privacy Settings.When you are in this section Now you must click on the Filter comments option. You will find it at the bottom. You will see that the filter for spam and offensive words is activated. You just have to activate the keyword filter and add those that you find unpleasant. Once you have followed the indicated steps, you will not have to worry about unpleasant messages. And what about the ones that have been posted before you change this option on TikTok? You can be very calm because the social network will automatically hide any comment that has the keywords you have indicated. >