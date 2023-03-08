Consumer Week: Vivo announces special offers and discounts on cell phones and more

Vivo announced this Wednesday (8) the start of offers on the operator’s sales channels for Consumer Week, a period in which customers can find electronics and other products at special prices. Users can find discounted smartphones, audio and video accessories, e-health, notebooks and Smart Home products. According to information from the operator, among the benefits offered is the payment in up to 21 installments without interest and cashback of up to 10% for payment with the Vivo Itaú card. In addition, those who choose to purchase via the Online Store and the Vivo App, shipping is free to all cities in the country, with no minimum value.

The company also confirms that discounts of up to 50% on the Vivo Valoriza platform, free movies on the Vivo Play App, special content and unique conditions on the Atma and Vida V apps are among Vivo’s actions for the month of March. - Advertisement - In the case of cell phones, there are options for all audiences and pockets, such as the entry-level model Samsung Galaxy A13, which can be found costing just R$999, to the intermediate Moto G42, which costs 21x R$54 (or R$ 1,129 in cash), to Apple’s former flagship, the 64 GB iPhone 12, for BRL 4,199, or up to 21 installments of BRL 200.

For Consumer Week, the company highlights the Headphone Pulse Flow (for 21 installments of R$7, or R$129 in cash), the Amazfit BIP 3 Pro smart watch, for just 21 installments of R$23, and some accessories aimed at to the Smart House, such as the Smart Camera BOT Wi-Fi 2nd generation Positivo for 21x R$ 13 (or R$ 269 in cash). Customers who intend to invest in a new laptop for productivity can purchase the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i i5 for BRL 3,199 in cash, or in up to 21 interest-free installments of BRL 153. This model is equipped with a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM memory for background processes. All Vivo Consumer Week offers are valid from March 8 to 15 for purchases made in physical stores and e-commerce, and can be consulted at the Vivo Store.