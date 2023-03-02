Consumer Week: see which products are most desired by consumers

A OLX carried out a survey on the most desired products by the people in Consumer Week this year. According to the survey, the products most seen by customers on the platform are electronics and cell phones, which represent more than half of the interest of those who participated in the study (52%). Following are the categories of “items for the house” with 38%, followed by “fashion and beauty” with 10%. The last on the list accumulates various types of experiences, such as dining out and other activities and scored 7%. The period considered by the survey was between February 8 and 13. Regine Botter is General Manager of the platform and commented:

Consumer Week is very important to us at OLX, as we are always attentive to our users’ desires and needs. And, we know that it is also a very expected period due to discounts for the occasion. In this sense, the date and the market for used and semi-new items, with affordable prices and which provide a longer useful life for the products, are a great combination for those who want to make a conscious purchase.

The more than 1,000 people who participated in the study also responded about the amount they plan to invest during Consumer Week. In this sense, those who want to invest more than R$ 500 in purchases represent 38.43% of the total number of respondents, while 18.38% will invest between R$ 400 and R$ 500. Users who intend to invest between R$ 200 and R$ 300 are 16.42%. Furthermore, those who want to make purchases spending BRL 100 and BRL 200 are 14.54% of those who responded to the survey. Finally, 12.23% of people are planning to invest up to R$100 during the promotions period.

