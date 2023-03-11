Consumer Week: PicPay offers up to 30% cash back at partner stores

PicPay announced this Friday, the 10th, the start of a new promotion for users of the app referring to the Consumer Week, a period in March in which customers can buy products and hire services with special prices and conditions, such as cashback on orders. and exclusive discounts. According to information, in celebration of Mario Day, a date that happens today and is known for celebrating the games of the most famous plumber on consoles, it is possible to enjoy up to 15% of the cash back on the purchase of Nintendo gift cards, in addition to up to 30 % cashback on all gift cards from Monday (11) through the PicPay Store.

In addition to Nintendo, the marketplace will also provide promotional offers for Xbox, PlayStation and Roblox gift cards – the result of a partnership with Blackhawk Network Brasil –, among others, and some of them will have coupons for the first purchases regardless of whether the customer has already previously purchased from the Store. Companies like Magalu, Aliexpress, Beauty on the Web, O Boticário, Consul, HP and Casas Bahia will also be part of the celebration, with exclusive benefits for the PicPay customer directly in the application (Android and iOS).

According to the company, to receive the cashback you just need to have a PicPay account and go to the Store tab. After making the purchase, the money falls on the platform at the same time, according to the deadline established by the partner store. Check out the available coupons: Nintendo: TIMENIINTENDO (up to 20% cashback)

TIMENIINTENDO (up to 20% cashback) Xbox: TIMEXBOX (up to 20% cashback)

TIMEXBOX (up to 20% cashback) PlayStation Store: TIMEPLAYSTATION (up to 20% cashback)

TIMEPLAYSTATION (up to 20% cashback) Steam: TIMEDOPC (up to 15% cashback)

