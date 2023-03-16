Consumer Week: Nubank offers up to 50% cashback and launches gift cards on the marketplace

Nubank announced a series of promotional novelties for its customers, in celebration of Consumer Week. Fintech offers up to 50% cashback on purchases by partners, as well as launching gift card options on the marketplace. Cash back can be received through purchases made on the platform, in brands such as Magalu, Casas Bahia, Shopee and AliExpress. Just access the dedicated page of these retailers through the special link located in Shopping do Nubank, directly through the application.

Another novelty is the launch of the new model of gift cards within the Shopping Mall itself. Marketplace users will have a discount on the purchase of gift cards from services such as iFood, Uber, Google Play Store, Nintendo and Spotify. In practical terms, the new tool – the result of a partnership with Blackhawk Network Brasil – makes it possible to buy credits to use as a payment method on different platforms and digital content. In addition, it is also possible to make the purchase and send the code as a gift to someone else. HONOR leads the premium smartphone market in Latin America and the world with its HONOR Magic Series, even before starting MWC 2023

According to fintech, the initiative is part of the company’s strategy to consolidate Shopping do Nubank. The functionality grew by 150% between 2021 and 2022. Currently, there are 124 e-commerce partners in the marketplace. What is your assessment of Nubank’s news for Consumer Week? Tell us!

