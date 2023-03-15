Consumer Week: Acer announces special discounts on several product categories

Acer announced this Tuesday (14) a new promotion in celebration of Consumer Week offering users discounts and special conditions when purchasing products. The company highlights low prices from March 12th to 19th at the Acer Store, a platform that brings together laptops from different categories, peripherals and accessories.

According to the Thai brand, fans can find several items this week at promotional prices, including items from the renowned and popular Predator line. When purchasing any notebook from this line, consumers will receive the exclusive Predator ABG238 backpack as a gift, which, in addition to having an ultramodern design, has resistance of up to 16 liters.