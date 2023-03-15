Consumer Week: Acer announces special discounts on several product categories

Acer announced this Tuesday (14) a new promotion in celebration of Consumer Week offering users discounts and special conditions when purchasing products. The company highlights low prices from March 12th to 19th at the Acer Store, a platform that brings together laptops from different categories, peripherals and accessories.
According to the Thai brand, fans can find several items this week at promotional prices, including items from the renowned and popular Predator line. When purchasing any notebook from this line, consumers will receive the exclusive Predator ABG238 backpack as a gift, which, in addition to having an ultramodern design, has resistance of up to 16 liters.
There are also offers on the brand’s peripherals segment, including the Mouse NMW120 that comes with the purchase of a notebook from the high-performance line. In addition to the discounts and benefits on the gamer line, the manufacturer also prepared exclusive discounts on the Vero, Swift, Spin and monitor lines with different sizes and resolutions.
When purchasing these notebooks or monitors, consumers can still receive the Wireless Space Gray Optical Mouse AMR020, which brings all the practicality and optimization of a light and silent wireless mouse. Acer Store offers unmissable payment conditions with up to 10% discount on Pix, 24x on Bradesco cards and 12x on other cards.
