5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftConsumer Week: Acer announces special discounts on several product categories

Consumer Week: Acer announces special discounts on several product categories

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Consumer Week: Acer announces special discounts on several product categories
1678821025 consumer week acer announces special discounts on several product categories.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Acer announced this Tuesday (14) a new promotion in celebration of Consumer Week offering users discounts and special conditions when purchasing products. The company highlights low prices from March 12th to 19th at the Acer Store, a platform that brings together laptops from different categories, peripherals and accessories.

According to the Thai brand, fans can find several items this week at promotional prices, including items from the renowned and popular Predator line. When purchasing any notebook from this line, consumers will receive the exclusive Predator ABG238 backpack as a gift, which, in addition to having an ultramodern design, has resistance of up to 16 liters.

There are also offers on the brand’s peripherals segment, including the Mouse NMW120 that comes with the purchase of a notebook from the high-performance line. In addition to the discounts and benefits on the gamer line, the manufacturer also prepared exclusive discounts on the Vero, Swift, Spin and monitor lines with different sizes and resolutions.

- Advertisement -

When purchasing these notebooks or monitors, consumers can still receive the Wireless Space Gray Optical Mouse AMR020, which brings all the practicality and optimization of a light and silent wireless mouse. Acer Store offers unmissable payment conditions with up to 10% discount on Pix, 24x on Bradesco cards and 12x on other cards.

  • Acer Store — go to

Sony Xperia 10 V has leaked specs with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, OLED screen and more
  • TAGS

Acer Consumer Week. (Image: Playback).

Do you intend to take advantage of Consumer Week to buy new products? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

The battery of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, one of its reasons for purchase: it is brutal

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra They are one of the best phones out...
Tech News

Advances in artificial intelligence research in Health, the new from Google

AI in medicine has been used for many years, mainly in the early detection...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.