Consumer market in contraction in 2023 according to Foxconn

Consumer market in contraction in 2023 according to Foxconn

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
2023 may not be such a good year for consumer electronics. To say it is Foxconn, one of the main suppliers of Apple, which expects una decrease in demand throughout the year. The company reported a 10% decrease in fourth-quarter profit from a year earlier.

By all accounts the world’s largest contract electronics maker expects flat first-quarter and full-year revenue as demand for consumer electronics, which accounts for more than half of Foxconn’s revenue, weakens .

“We maintain a relatively cautious view towards smart consumer electronics and think it could decline slightly”

This was stated by the president of Foxconn, Liu Young-way Liu, indicating the good performance of last year, inflation and the slowdown of the global economy as factors responsible. In the fourth quarter, the producer’s net profit fell to $1.31 billion from a previous $1.44 billion.

iPhone 12 in the new Navy Blue color is shown in a video concept

This decline in the recent quarter comes after Foxconn faced protests following a COVID-19 outbreak last November. With factories closed or operating at low capacity, these events impacted the manufacturer’s profit as well as Apple’s, which posted a decrease in revenue in what was usually its best quarter.

Foxconn’s vision for the year also aligns with Apple’s, since the company forecast a decline in its revenue for the second consecutive quarter. Apple may soon be embracing a new segment, as it introduces its much-talked-about mixed reality headset this year. However, also according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman this will be a mild year for the Cupertino company, as apart from AR news, no major updates or launches of new Apple Watches, iPads or AirPods are expected.

While Apple is likely to improve iPhone sales with the iPhone 15 expected to arrive this year in September, the Mac lineup will enjoy major changes like those that occurred in 2020 and 2021. On the other hand, Foxconn expects significant growth in other areas, such as computing, cloud, networking and components.

As revenues for the quarter decline, both companies are looking to expand their business outside of China. Apple wants to make more products in India and Vietnam so it doesn’t face the same problem it did last year, when the largest iPhone factory was shut down for weeks. The company has also expanded production of electric vehicle components into Mexico as part of its expansion plan.

