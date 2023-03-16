Consumer market in contraction in 2023 according to Foxconn

2023 may not be such a good year for consumer electronics. To say it is Foxconn, one of the main suppliers of Apple, which expects una decrease in demand throughout the year. The company reported a 10% decrease in fourth-quarter profit from a year earlier.

By all accounts the world’s largest contract electronics maker expects flat first-quarter and full-year revenue as demand for consumer electronics, which accounts for more than half of Foxconn’s revenue, weakens .

“We maintain a relatively cautious view towards smart consumer electronics and think it could decline slightly”

This was stated by the president of Foxconn, Liu Young-way Liu, indicating the good performance of last year, inflation and the slowdown of the global economy as factors responsible. In the fourth quarter, the producer’s net profit fell to $1.31 billion from a previous $1.44 billion.

This decline in the recent quarter comes after Foxconn faced protests following a COVID-19 outbreak last November. With factories closed or operating at low capacity, these events impacted the manufacturer’s profit as well as Apple’s, which posted a decrease in revenue in what was usually its best quarter.