Construction worker removed from site after being caught dropping bag of own poo off crane in Dublin

A construction worker has been removed from a building site after he was caught dropping a bag of his own poo off a crane in Dublin.

The culprit was caught brown handed and removed from the site after management got wind of the incident yesterday.

A notification of removal from the site, signed by the project manager, explains that the man, who was working on the site through a subcontractor, will never be able to work on any of the company’s sites again.

Disgusting footage of the foul act had quickly gone viral on social media.

It captures the moment a construction worker threw a bag of his own poo off of a crane in Dublin.

In footage seen by Dublin Live, the man reveals a plastic bag filled with poo while standing in the cab of a crane.

The blue and red plastic bag is tied tightly while the man jokes about “the joys of being a crane driver”.

Some toilet roll is clearly visible inside the crane.

The man, in a separate video, swings the tied bag above Dublin’s skyline before slowly dropping it onto a rooftop directly underneath the crane while cackling merrily to himself.

The bag plops onto a roof right next to a skylight, leaving a nasty mess.

Viewers are left speechless when the camera zooms in further on the disgusting and bewildering delivery.

People were shocked by the horrifying footage.

One person tweeted: “I think I’ve had enough internet for today.”

A spokesperson for the company told Dublin Live it took immediate action over the “highly regrettable” incident.

They added: “As soon as we became aware of this incident they were removed from site and will not work on any other of our sites in the future.

“We also carried out a safety check and remedial hygiene works to the adjacent building, and we requested the social media companies involved to remove the content from their platforms.”

