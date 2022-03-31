Latest newsIreland

Construction worker removed from site after being caught dropping bag of own poo off crane in Dublin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A construction worker has been removed from a building site after he was caught dropping a bag of his own poo off a crane in Dublin.

Read moreBelfast Imbolc Festival to run online this week

The culprit was caught brown handed and removed from the site after management got wind of the incident yesterday.

Read:

Dublin man terrified after teen gang throws rocks and demands money

A notification of removal from the site, signed by the project manager, explains that the man, who was working on the site through a subcontractor, will never be able to work on any of the company’s sites again.

Read moreVIDEO: Warning given about Inis Oírr pier and no ferry able to land

Read more: Horrifying video shows vicious gang assault on teen near popular Dublin seaside spot

Disgusting footage of the foul act had quickly gone viral on social media.

Read moreKinahan’s sportwashing efforts must be crushed – Richmond

It captures the moment a construction worker threw a bag of his own poo off of a crane in Dublin.

In footage seen by Dublin Live, the man reveals a plastic bag filled with poo while standing in the cab of a crane.

Read:

Irish Water to carry out audits after ‘failures’ at drinking water plant serving parts of Dublin

The blue and red plastic bag is tied tightly while the man jokes about “the joys of being a crane driver”.

Some toilet roll is clearly visible inside the crane.

The man, in a separate video, swings the tied bag above Dublin’s skyline before slowly dropping it onto a rooftop directly underneath the crane while cackling merrily to himself.

The bag plops onto a roof right next to a skylight, leaving a nasty mess.

Viewers are left speechless when the camera zooms in further on the disgusting and bewildering delivery.

People were shocked by the horrifying footage.

One person tweeted: “I think I’ve had enough internet for today.”

A spokesperson for the company told Dublin Live it took immediate action over the “highly regrettable” incident.

They added: “As soon as we became aware of this incident they were removed from site and will not work on any other of our sites in the future.

“We also carried out a safety check and remedial hygiene works to the adjacent building, and we requested the social media companies involved to remove the content from their platforms.”

Read more: Benches and high-tech bins burnt out in popular south Dublin park

Read more: Callous vandals scratch obscenities on multiple cars in Dublin

Previous articleApple TV + in trouble: disorganized management, staff close to burn-out | Rumor
Next articleDiablo IV will be a huge game: It will have more than 150 dungeons and 5 regions
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Communication

Data of 1.3 million Iberdrola customers leaked by a cyber attack

Although it has been made public today, Iberdrola suffered two weeks ago, on March 15, an attack that...
Apple

Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: solved excessive battery consumption

A couple of weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.4, Apple has made publicly available iOS...
Apps

Relive the nostalgia with the original Angry Birds: the classic now on Android to download from Google Play

A new Angry Birds game has hit the Android app store: Rovio's first title, that classic...
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a new electronic book, is it better than the Kindle?

The e-book market is ruled with an iron fist by Amazon. But this does not mean...

© 2021 voonze.com.