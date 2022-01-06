Conor McGregor’s sister Aoife pictured visiting mobster in prison

A sister of UFC star Conor McGregor kept quiet when confronted about her latest jail visit to a notorious mobster.

The exclusive pictures show Aoife McGregor, 36, a sister of The Notorious, arriving to see Kinahan cartel-linked criminal Graham “The Wig” Whelan at Portlaoise Prison yesterday.

This is Ms McGregor’s second prison visit with Whelan, 39 – who was jailed in November for money laundering for a criminal gang – and the first time she has been photographed doing so.

When approached outside the prison, following her visit yesterday, Ms McGregor declined to comment, keeping her head down, and staying quiet as she emerged from the gates of the maximum-security prison.

Donning a long coat, pink mask and a Dior designer handbag, Ms McGregor, who has no involvement in criminality, spent just under an hour inside the top-security prison, where she met with Whelan, who is serving an 18-month sentence.

Graham Whelan was one of two men charged following a €1.6million drug bust at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Dublin’s Pearse Street in 2000.

The fallout from the raid split a gang of drug-dealing thugs and led to the infamous Crumlin-Drimnagh feud that left 16 men dead.

Gardai consider Whelan to be linked to the Kinahan cartel, and regard him as a serious criminal.

In November of last year, Whelan was before the Special Criminal Court, which heard how he drunkenly boasted to gardai that he got the €1,200 in cash from “up his Swiss roll” during an arrest at the Intercontinental Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin on January 31, 2019.

At the time he also told detectives “I’m a dangerous criminal” and to “look me up”, the court was told.

The court heard this was a reference to Whelan being jailed for six years over the €1.6million drug seizure of cocaine and ecstasy at the Holiday Inn when he was 17.

No stranger to criminality, Whelan also has convictions for violent disorder, criminal damage and assault causing harm, for which he was jailed for three years.

He has also been convicted of grievous bodily harm in Spain for which he received a two-year suspended sentence and has 33 convictions in total.

Mr Justice Hunt said Whelan told gardai that he paid €8,000 using his credit card for a diamond-encrusted watch, which was valued at €28,000.

On being caught for money laundering, he told gardai he could do 10 years in jail “standing on his head.”

Arising from that arrest, Whelan pleaded guilty to participating in the actions of an organised crime gang by laundering money for the group.









He also admitted to being in possession of €1,200 in cash and a €28,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak gentleman’s watch, both of which were found to be the proceeds of crime.

During his hearing last year, defence counsel Michael Bowman said Whelan had four children, aged between three and 10, and that he was their primary carer following the death of his partner.

Mr Bowman said Whelan had undergone drug and alcohol counselling and that his client’s priority was the upbringing of his children.

After hearing Whelan’s partner had died by suicide, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said it took “an enormous personal tragedy to bring about a change in his lifestyle”.

Whelan was previously arrested over the 2006 murder of hitman Gary Bryan, who was shot dead as part of the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud.

Whelan and his associate David Byrne, who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel gun attack in 2016, were quizzed over the Bryan murder but neither man was ever charged in relation to the investigation.

Aoife McGregor has not commented on her friendship with Whelan to date – but he has been seen with her brother on social outings in the past.

Ms McGregor split from her husband Mark Elliot in November 2020. He previously stated he split with her because he did not want more children.

