Conor McGregor’s boots to be auctioned in aid of paralysed Dublin UFC fighter

A pair of signed training boots worn by Conor McGregor are to be auctioned in aid of a paralysed Dublin UFC fighter.

Ian Coughlan suffered the life-changing spinal injuries while sparring in July 2021.

He spent three months in Galway University Hospital before being transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire to continue his recovery.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to fund pioneering spinal surgery in Germany that could allow him to walk again.

McGregor and UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker have been among the big names to have already contributed to the fund, which has so far raised over €75,000.

MMA coach Andy Ryan told the Mirror : “It’s terrible what’s happened. It’s very hard on his family, it’s not just him but his wife and kids who we have to think about at this time of year around Christmas.

“Hopefully this will give them a bit of comfort, we’ll raise enough money to get the treatment he needs and he’ll be able to look after the family.”







Crumlin man McGregor has personally donated €10,000 to the fund.

His boots, which were worn while training for his blockbuster boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, are among a number of items from John Kavanagh’s Straight Blast Gym on offer as part of TMG Sports Memorabilia’s charity auction in aid of Ian.

CEO and founder of TMG, Barry Gough, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this incredible auction which will raise important funds to support Ian Coughlan’s recovery.

“This surgery could be life- changing. All proceeds raised will go towards Coughlan’s surgery and recovery.

“As a sports business, run by sports enthusiasts, this is a cause we feel strongly about and with the help of the public, and the generous donations from Straight Blast Gym, we’ll be able to extend our support to this athlete.”

The Ian Coughlan Rise Again Charity Auction is now live and will run until 11 January 2022.

