Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn ‘attacked with petrol bombs while UFC star was holding event’

Petrol bombs were reportedly thrown at the Drimnagh pub owned by Conor McGregor while he was holding an event inside last night.

Gardai rushed to the scene at the Black Forge Inn on the Drimnagh Road in Dublin 12 on Wednesday evening.

A source told Dublin Live that two men on a scooter were also spotted headed towards the pub before the alleged attempted bombing, which was closed at the time.

They said: “There was two people allegedly spotted on scooters who passed the establishment at the time and next thing they were being chased by two others who had come out of the property.

“McGregor had been holding a taste testing menu in the pub at the same time so the alleged attackers may have assumed he was inside.”

Gardai told Dublin Live that no damage was done to the pub itself in the incident.

They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have camera footage of the area to come forward.

They said: “Gardai are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licenced premises on the Drimnagh Road last night, Wednesday 12th January 2022.

“No damage was done to the premises.

“Gardai are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident is asked to contact Gardai.

“Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

