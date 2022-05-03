Conor McGregor takes family on a test drive in ‘supercar of the sea’ new Lamborghini yacht

Conor McGregor has taken his €3 million custom Lamborghini super yacht for a test drive on the Mediterranean after collecting it in Monaco with his family at the weekend.

The UFC star officially took ownership of the 63-foot-long Lamborghini Technomar, nicknamed the “supercar of the sea”, on Friday after seven months of waiting for the vessel to be ready.

He was joined by fiancee Dee Devlin in Monaco to mark the occasion and they brought along their three children: Conor Jr, four, Croía, three, and baby Rían, who the couple welcomed last May.

The yacht, nicknamed the ‘Supercar of the Sea’, is one of less than one hundred that have been produced.

In 2021, the Crumlin native boasted that he had purchased the No 12 yacht out of just 63 that were made.







The luxury yacht comes with twin V12 MAN engines and it can travel at a speed of 63 knots (117kmh).

McGregor admitted that he was still “trying to find the words” to express his delight as he shared the first photo of the yacht on his Instagram page on Sunday.

Taking to social media last year, the Crumlin native posted on Instagram: “I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve!

“Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at “The Italian Sea Group” for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season.”

McGregor, who sustained a broken leg when he kicked Dustin Poirier’s elbow in their UFC 264 lightweight fight in December, is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

