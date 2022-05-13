Conor McGregor slips out of top 10 highest paid athletes list

Conor McGregor has slipped out of the top 10 highest-paid athletes – a year after topping the list.

The Dubliner has not fought since he was beaten by Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight last summer.

He plans to return to the UFC later this year but his recovery from injury is currently behind schedule.

And his earnings have taken a hit due to his absence, with soccer star Lionel Messi leading the way in Forbes’ annual study on €125million.

NBA player LeBron James ranked second with €116million while Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo rounds out the top three on €110million.

Last year McGregor topped the list with earnings of €173million.

