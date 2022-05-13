Conor McGregor slips out of top 10 highest paid athletes list

0 gettyimages 1238760851.jpg
0 gettyimages 1238760851.jpg

Conor McGregor has slipped out of the top 10 highest-paid athletes – a year after topping the list.

Read moreBelfast Imbolc Festival to run online this week

The Dubliner has not fought since he was beaten by Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight last summer.

He plans to return to the UFC later this year but his recovery from injury is currently behind schedule.

Read moreVIDEO: Warning given about Inis Oírr pier and no ferry able to land

Read more: Conor McGregor gives partner Dee Devlin bizarre compliment as she shares swimsuit photo

And his earnings have taken a hit due to his absence, with soccer star Lionel Messi leading the way in Forbes’ annual study on €125million.

Read moreKinahan’s sportwashing efforts must be crushed – Richmond

NBA player LeBron James ranked second with €116million while Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo rounds out the top three on €110million.

Last year McGregor topped the list with earnings of €173million.

Read more: Probe into Conor McGregor’s alleged assault on Italian DJ could take two years

Read more: Katie Taylor’s neighbours and friends pay tribute to historic win

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR