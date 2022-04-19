Conor McGregor shares throwback clip of RTE’s Ryan Tubridy in stitches

UFC star Conor McGregor shared a throwback clip of his appearance on RTE’s Late Late Show that left presenter Ryan Tubridy in stitches.

The Dubliner shared a short video of his May 2014 interview with his 45 million Instagram followers on Monday.

In the footage, McGregor is seen discussing US MMA fighter Cole Miller who he was due to fight in July 2014.

However, the bout was eventually called off after Miller bowed out due to a thumb injury.

During his RTE interview ahead of the anticipated fight, McGregor tells Tubridy that Miller “is not the best looking guy” and that he wanted “a better looking opponent”.

He goes on to talk down Miller during the chat, with the RTE host reading out previous comments McGregor made disparaging his future opponent.

In the short snippet he shared on Instagram, McGregor highlights one part of the chat that made Tubs and the audience burst out laughing.

He says: “I think he’s gonna come in approach and try and make the fight ugly, but as you can see sitting next to me Ryan I’m just too damn pretty.”

McGregor captioned the post: “You either have it or you don’t! So don’t hate us that have it! As #wearehumanstoo.”

It comes as the sportsman and his family enjoyed an ‘Easter session’ in his Dublin pub on Sunday.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “Happy Easter sessions everyone! Remember to praise above.

“Thank you Jesus, thank you for coming back and saving us, Thank you God.”

Sharing photos with his son Rian, McGregor added: “This is a man’s world. But it wouldn’t be nothing! Without a woman or a girl!

“Look around my son, it’s money in the till forever!”

