Conor McGregor shares pictures of new Dublin pub

Conor McGregor has confirmed he is the new owner of an iconic pub in Howth.

The MMA star has acquired the Waterside Pub and shared photos of the boozer to his Instagram followers. He said: “My Howth spot! I plan on putting a jewel within a jewel with this breathtakingly situated premise.

“Overlooking Ireland’s eye and Howth Marina. I am excited! Watch. This. Space.”

The bar is located beside Howth Yacht club and is McGregor’s third pub. He purchased The Black Forge Inn in Crumlin almost two years ago and also owns the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh.

Today, McGregor also showed off his dad Tony’s new luxury Porsche to his Instagram followers, saying: “T-Mac’s new Porsche. @mcgregortony congrats Da.”

Earlier this week, Tony shared a behind the scenes video on the social media app as he headed off to get his new car. The 61-year-old explained that he waited over a year to get the car before the theme song from Netflix show Narcos began to play.

Tony said the delays were due to a mix of Covid-19, a global shortage of supplies and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but stated that’s his “first world problem”.

He added: “I know other people are in a very difficult situation, but I’m not! And I’m going over to pick up my Porsche today.”

