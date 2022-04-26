Conor McGregor offering €50,000 cash reward for information on Dublin pub attack

Conor McGregor yesterday offered a €50,000 reward to help identify a “little deli-chicken head” he suspects of carrying out a firebomb attack on his pub.

The UFC legend, who is nearing a return to the octagon, later deleted the post and then put up a story saying “that was quick”, hailing a “Good Samaritan”.

McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Crumlin, South Dublin, was targeted on the night of January 12 this year in an arson attack and gardai launched an investigation into the incident.

The 33-year-old posted footage of the incident yesterday on Instagram, which shows someone walking down a laneway and throwing a firebomb over the gate behind the property.

It did not cause any significant damage and gardai have made no arrests so far but McGregor is now trying to identify the suspected hood himself.

He wrote: “Hey guys! I have a 50k reward cash in all 100 crisp untouched notes. Not a wrinkle on them.

“The no wrinkle green backs. I call them yum-yums. For whoever tells us who this little deli-chicken head is.

“The walk, run, and scrawny build all very distinctive.

“Nothing will be said, but done. Reach out to who can reach me. Look forward to doing business.”

He then deleted this post a short time later, before putting up a story which read: “Wow, that was quick. Thank you so much, Good Samaritan.”

In another post which he then took down, he posed with a drink and wrote: “What’s 50 grand to a motherf****r like me, can you please remind me.”

McGregor had been in the pub earlier on the evening of January 12 when the incident occured.

Gardai at the time appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman added: “Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000.”

The Black Forge Inn opened last July after McGregor forked out €2million on the boozer.

The Dubliner regularly goes there with his family and friends while it features on his social media pages weekly.

