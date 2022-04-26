Latest newsIreland

Conor McGregor offering €50,000 cash reward for information on Dublin pub attack

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Conor McGregor yesterday offered a €50,000 reward to help identify a “little deli-chicken head” he suspects of carrying out a firebomb attack on his pub.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The UFC legend, who is nearing a return to the octagon, later deleted the post and then put up a story saying “that was quick”, hailing a “Good Samaritan”.

Read:

New funding round values catering marketplace Hungry at $100M+

McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Crumlin, South Dublin, was targeted on the night of January 12 this year in an arson attack and gardai launched an investigation into the incident.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Conor McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin poses with gorgeous sisters at UFC star’s pub

The 33-year-old posted footage of the incident yesterday on Instagram, which shows someone walking down a laneway and throwing a firebomb over the gate behind the property.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

It did not cause any significant damage and gardai have made no arrests so far but McGregor is now trying to identify the suspected hood himself.

He wrote: “Hey guys! I have a 50k reward cash in all 100 crisp untouched notes. Not a wrinkle on them.

Read:

Mater doctor takes to social media to ask Dubliners to help reunite teddy with its rightful owner

“The no wrinkle green backs. I call them yum-yums. For whoever tells us who this little deli-chicken head is.

“The walk, run, and scrawny build all very distinctive.

“Nothing will be said, but done. Reach out to who can reach me. Look forward to doing business.”

He then deleted this post a short time later, before putting up a story which read: “Wow, that was quick. Thank you so much, Good Samaritan.”

In another post which he then took down, he posed with a drink and wrote: “What’s 50 grand to a motherf****r like me, can you please remind me.”

McGregor had been in the pub earlier on the evening of January 12 when the incident occured.

Gardai at the time appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman added: “Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000.”

The Black Forge Inn opened last July after McGregor forked out €2million on the boozer.

The Dubliner regularly goes there with his family and friends while it features on his social media pages weekly.

Read more: Conor McGregor shares throwback clip of RTE’s Ryan Tubridy in stitches

Read more: Conor McGregor parties at Black Forge Inn after he and partner Dee Devlin arrive home from the Bahama

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleBBVA’s offer for Garanti is good for everyone
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Latest news

BBVA’s offer for Garanti is good for everyone

The lira's 40% drop since November means the new price is still 11% cheaper in euros BBVA is...
Apps

It’s official! Elon Musk buys Twitter

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
5G News

Vivo presents the new mobile series, X80

The Chinese manufacturer Vivo has presented the new Vivo X80 series. Two models, standard and Prowhich will lead...
Communication

Zoom for Chrome OS now with background blur and virtual backgrounds

There is no doubt that the major Internet service companies try to match the offer of functions in...