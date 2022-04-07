Conor McGregor charged with six traffic offences including dangerous driving after M50 incident

UFC star Conor McGregor has appeared before court where he was charged with six road traffic offences last month.

The Dubliner arrived at Blanchardstown courthouse this morning just before 11am.

He is accused of two counts of dangerous driving in Dublin on March 22.

The 33-year-old was hit with a further four charges this morning in precincts of the courthouse.

McGregor is also accused of driving without a licence and insurance as well as failing to produce a license and insurance.

Garda Denis Lordan told the court that McGregor made no reply to the four further charges before handing him a true copy of each charge sheet.

McGregor sat quietly in the dock for the short hearing this morning.

His lawyer Michael Staines told the court that his licence and insurance have been shown to the gardai.

McGregor was remanded on bail and is to appear before the same court in June.

Asked for comment as he left the courthouse, McGregor said: “Just straight back into training my man.”

