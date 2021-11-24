Connecting the PS5 DualSense controller to the mobile is now possible with ‘PS Remote Play’ and Android 12

PS Remote Play is the official Sony application with which you can connect remotely to your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and play on the mobile screen, either with a virtual controller or by connecting the console controller to the mobile. Now it is possible connect the PlayStation 5 controller, although only on Android 12.

It was already possible to connect a PlayStation Dualshock 4 controller to Android for use with PS Remote Play, but the latest app update adds PS5 controller support and improves PS4 controller support

PlayStation remote gaming, better than ever

If the TV is busy at the moment, you can always play Play on any Android device through PS Remote Play, with which you can use your console by streaming. It’s kind of like a home-grown Stadia.

The image is broadcast by streaming from the console, and the mobile itself broadcasts the movements, either by means of the virtual control superimposed on the screen or connecting the PlayStation controller to the mobile. The latest update to PS Remote Play improves this connection.

To begin with, it is finally possible connect a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, although you will need Android 12 to take full advantage of it. It is possible to link it with Android 11, but then the advanced functions such as the touchpad, the vibration control and the LEDs will not be available.

New PS Remote Play update for Android 12 users enables pairing with a DualSense wireless controller, and new DualShock 4 features including touchpad, motion sensor, rumble and battery indicator – PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 16, 2021





The same thing happens with the PlayStation 4 DualShock controller, which gains more functions in Android 12. It was already possible to connect it for a basic use, but with Android 12 and the latest version, support for the touchpad, the motion sensor, the vibration and the battery level is included.

That is, with Android 12 you can connect the PS4 and PS5 controllers to PS Remote Play and get the most out of them. With previous versions, you can connect them too but not all its functions will be available