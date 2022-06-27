Connecting headphones will be easier on the Galaxy Watch, how will it be achieved?

- Advertisement -

One of the great changes that have occurred in the smartwatch range Samsung Galaxy Watch is the change of operating system. It has moved from It has to Wear OS, and this has meant an increase in the options of use, as well as better compatibility with Android smartphones and other accessories. And, this last one, it seems that it is going to improve more with a new technology.

The name of this is FastPair, and it is an old acquaintance that has been active since 2017 at the hands of Google. The fact is that to date its use with the operating system Wear OS It was limited to the synchronization of phones, but this is something that is beginning to change due to an update that the Mountain View company has announced and that gradually reaches all compatible wearables.

The big news for the Galaxy Watch

Since the new Samsung smartwatches use Wear OS (it has already been confirmed that this will be the case in future generations), these devices will take advantage of all the good things that Fast Pair has to offer when it comes to combining the smartwatch with accessories. An example is headphones. Bluetoothwhich will have a much simpler and more efficient synchronization process, which will increase simplicity and efficiency.

An example of what we say is that, if the device to be combined is already recognized on the phone, the process on the smart watch will be as fast as simply Press a button to share the information and to be able to use the helmets. And this will be so with other accessories. You can even review specific information on sections such as synchronization stability or the remaining battery charge of the synchronized product. Many advantages that from now on those who have a Galaxy Watch or another model with the Wear OS operating system will be able to enjoy.

arrival of this update

The beginning of the deployment of this new option for the Galaxy Watch began on June 24 in the US, and from what has been known, its presence has been increasing in different regions, among which Spain will surely not be lacking. In addition, it is important to know that the version of the Google services -which is the one who provides the compatibility- is the 22.24, so you can know if you already have this function available for your smart watch. Of course, it seems quite certain that only wearables with Wear OS 3.0 or higher they will be able to enjoy all the virtues that Google’s Fast Pair function has.

