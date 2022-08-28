Connect to Wi-Fi using a shared password on Mac

- Advertisement -

Do you have a Mac and go to a friend or relative’s house but can’t remember the Wi-Fi ? Well, there is a method to from your Mac a password feature. Enough of those papers in which you have written down many passwords.

Apple Wi-Fi Password Sharing

Since several versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, there is the shared Wi-Fi password. It is useful for joining a new network, that of a home, office or site you have visited. You will not need to enter it again, a device can share it with you in the blink of an eye.

You’ll need to have the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS High Sierra onwards, depending on the source device (the one already connected to the network) and the device to connect to. Both devices must have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on. Apple IDs must be signed in on both devices and saved in the corresponding contacts. Finally, the devices must be within range of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Connect to Wi-Fi without a password on Mac from an iPhone, Mac, or iPad

Open the Wi-Fi menu on your Mac and select the network you will connect to Do not enter any password and let the magic happen The iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s already connected natively will need to accept a Wi-Fi password request. The only thing you have to press is the Share password button. Your Mac will now be connected to the Wi-Fi network.

As simple as following these steps when you visit a friend or relative’s house, if someone visits your home or workplace and has an iPhone, iPad or Mac. It is essential that the email (Apple ID) is registered in your contacts or in the contacts of the person who will share Wi-Fi with you.

Did you already know this method to connect to a new network? Do not forget to share this little guide to your friends, family or contacts in the Apple community who are starting in this world.

