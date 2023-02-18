Connect the mobile phone to the Internet by cable: yes, it is possible and it has these advantages

Believe it or not, it’s easier than you thought connect your mobile to the Internet via cable . And although it is true that we cannot do it directly, this option offers us a series of advantages. More than anything, because like any device connected to the router via cable, the Internet connection will be more stable and better.

- Advertisement - Although it will not be as comfortable and agile as it is to connect to the WiFi network, the truth is that it is an option that can be of great help at different times. For this reason, we are going to see what we need and that series of advantages that every user with a mobile can enjoy when connecting the phone to the Internet through a Ethernet cable. What do I need to connect my mobile to Internet by cable First of all, the most important thing of all is to know what we need to have on hand to be able to connect a mobile to the Internet by cable. To do this, first of all, we will need the help of an Ethernet adapter. This small accessory will allow us to connect the cable from the router to the smartphone through the USB port of our mobile device. However, here the type of USB that the phone has also comes into play. Nowadays, most of the Android mobile devices come with a USB Type-C port. Therefore, it will serve us with the following adapter: Ethernet cable to USB type C adapter €18.99 View deal - Advertisement -

On the other hand, if your smartphone has another USB port, as is the case with the iPhone, which comes with a lightning portthen, the previous accessory will not work for us, so we will have to resort to this Ethernet cable adapter for iPhone.

Also, you don’t have to worry, since it will be as simple as connecting all the cables and that’s it. Therefore, we will not have to configure anything about it, nor install any type of extra application. In this case, the most similar example is when we connect the computer to the router by cable.

What are the advantages

Connecting a device via Ethernet cable has its advantages. One of the first that we find is that the connection to the network is more stable. So we will notice a notable difference with respect to the WiFi network. That is to say, goodbye to interference which can be caused by different reasons in any wireless network.

In addition, being on cable, we will enjoy the Maximum speed. For example, if you have 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 600 Mbps… you will be able to enjoy a symmetrical speed. Although, this will also depend on the mobile device.

Not only do you have the option of connecting the mobile to the router by cable, but we also have the alternative of connecting it to a WIFI repeater that has an Ethernet port or PLC device. In this way, if you do not have a router in the room you are in, you may have this possibility. And as an extra, connecting the mobile to the Internet by cable will serve as an alternative in case the WiFi connection has stopped working for any reason.