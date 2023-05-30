confirmed-WhatsApp-will-not-work-from-June-1-on-some.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Confirmed: WhatsApp will not work from June 1 on some Mobiles, is yours?">
The company WhatsAppthe messaging application owned by Meta, has decided to end support on mobile devices that are older or that, for various reasons, cannot be updated to the latest versions of the operating systems where development is present. As of June 1, this platform will stop working on a large number of devices, and we will show you if yours is among them.
The phone list mainly includes models that are oldso if you recently bought a smartphone, you can be more than calm, since WhatsApp will continue to work the same as always on your terminal.
The requirements that WhatsApp has from now on to work
We leave you what has been published officially on the page of the application itself so that you are clear about what the terminal must comply with for the application to continue working on the first day of June -without it being necessary to release an update for it-:
Android
- They must use the Android 4.1 operating system or a later version.
- They may receive SMS messages or calls during the verification process.
iOS
- They run version iOS 12 or higher
- There must be the possibility of receiving SMS messages or voice calls
List of models no longer supported
We show you a list with the terminals that sure they stay out, among those belonging to well-known brands (may be more taking into account the aforementioned regarding the version of the operating system used). Is the next:
Manzana
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6sPlus
- iPhone SE first generation
LG
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
Samsung galaxy
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- samsung galaxy core
- Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X cover 2
Huawei
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
ZTE
- ZTE V956 – UMI X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE GrandMemo
Others
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Lenovo A820
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Cink Five
- Winko Darknight
