Confirmed: WhatsApp will not work from June 1 on some mobiles, is yours?

The company WhatsAppthe messaging application owned by Meta, has decided to end support on mobile devices that are older or that, for various reasons, cannot be updated to the latest versions of the operating systems where development is present. As of June 1, this platform will stop working on a large number of devices, and we will show you if yours is among them.

The phone list mainly includes models that are oldso if you recently bought a smartphone, you can be more than calm, since WhatsApp will continue to work the same as always on your terminal.

The requirements that WhatsApp has from now on to work

We leave you what has been published officially on the page of the application itself so that you are clear about what the terminal must comply with for the application to continue working on the first day of June -without it being necessary to release an update for it-:

Android

They must use the Android 4.1 operating system or a later version.

They may receive SMS messages or calls during the verification process.

iOS

They run version iOS 12 or higher

There must be the possibility of receiving SMS messages or voice calls

List of models no longer supported

We show you a list with the terminals that sure they stay out, among those belonging to well-known brands (may be more taking into account the aforementioned regarding the version of the operating system used). Is the next:

Manzana

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6sPlus

iPhone SE first generation

LG

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Samsung galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

samsung galaxy core

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

Huawei

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE

ZTE V956 – UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE GrandMemo

Others

Archos 53 Platinum

Lenovo A820

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Cink Five

Winko Darknight

